Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) Given a C$1.45 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 price target on Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IO stock opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. Inca One Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.86.

About Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

