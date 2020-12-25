Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

IBCP stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $406.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 574.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

