Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $502.80

Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) (LON:IIT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.80 and traded as high as $515.46. Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) shares last traded at $515.46, with a volume of 30,647 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £280.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 502.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.19.

In related news, insider Maxwell C. B. Ward purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £229,500 ($299,843.22).

Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) Company Profile (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

