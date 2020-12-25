Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NASDAQ:INDO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.65. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Indonesia Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

About Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

