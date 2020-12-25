Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after buying an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after buying an additional 220,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Infinera by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after buying an additional 196,683 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 28.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 360,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.