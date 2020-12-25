Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $451.62

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $451.62 and traded as high as $546.40. Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at $544.60, with a volume of 1,931,210 shares.

INF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 546.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82.

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Informa plc will post 5161.0002596 earnings per share for the current year.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

