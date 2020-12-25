Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.13 and last traded at C$27.13, with a volume of 309180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.61.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.70 million. Analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3008226 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

