Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) & Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Head to Head Analysis

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy -16.28% -1.81% -0.23% Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Innergex Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Sunnova Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $419.79 million 8.65 -$21.13 million N/A N/A Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 32.58 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -15.74

Innergex Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International.

Volatility & Risk

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innergex Renewable Energy and Sunnova Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sunnova Energy International 0 1 7 1 3.00

Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.94%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $42.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. As of May 14, 2020, it had interests in 69 operating facilities with a net installed capacity of 2,656 megawatt (MW), including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 26 wind farms, and six solar farms, as well as six development projects with net installed capacity of 295 MW and prospective projects with gross installed capacity of 7,131 MW. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

