Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIPR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $199.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.18 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.