Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires 17 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, for a total transaction of £155.89 ($203.67).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Paul Boote bought 15 shares of Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($13.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.05 ($201.27).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 947.20 ($12.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 985.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,040.94. Pennon Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 912.79 ($11.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). The company has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

