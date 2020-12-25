Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Sells $1,624,860.00 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bjorn B. Thaler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,864.00.

ONEM stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -15.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

