Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Sells $564,800.04 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,523.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AMN opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

