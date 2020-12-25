Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells C$217,160.37 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total value of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at C$4,729,104.16.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$41.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6412815 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$49.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.63.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

