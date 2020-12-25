Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 18,155 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.26.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

