Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells 224,965 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Jason W. Myers sold 224,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $11,596,945.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,574,147.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVTA stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.16. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Invitae by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at $32,240,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invitae by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

