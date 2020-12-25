Insight Protocol (INX) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $482,320.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00320169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,542,993 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

