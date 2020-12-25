Inspira Financial (CVE:LND) Shares Up 4.3%

Inspira Financial Inc (CVE:LND)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 63,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 59,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 26.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

About Inspira Financial (CVE:LND)

Inspira Financial Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the United States. It offers revolving lines of credit, as well as billing and collection services; and financial software services. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

