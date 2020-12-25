INT Chain (INT) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, Allcoin, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00327147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

