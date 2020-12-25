Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.27

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.27 and last traded at C$24.25, with a volume of 55613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.42.

IFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.07.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.2499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

