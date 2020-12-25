International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) shot up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.20. 16,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 34,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

