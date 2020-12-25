Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $39.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,088. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

