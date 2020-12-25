Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)’s stock price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.75. 12,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

