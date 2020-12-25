Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.16

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.16 and last traded at $161.37, with a volume of 96914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

