Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ: NOVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Sunnova Energy International is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

10/30/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00.

10/26/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $45.80 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

Get Sunnova Energy International Inc alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 82,283 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,260,314.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,674,000 shares of company stock worth $432,811,630.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 105.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $1,222,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.