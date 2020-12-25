Investors Purchase Large Volume of CoStar Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 753% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $906.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $815.61. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 0.98.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

