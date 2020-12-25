Investors Purchase Large Volume of Harpoon Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 371 call options on the company. This is an increase of 587% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HARP stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $418.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.