Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $1,382.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00132969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00665919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00161926 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00358341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,223,060 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

