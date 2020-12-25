Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) (CVE:ION) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) (CVE:ION) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 37,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 50,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31.

Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) Company Profile (CVE:ION)

Ion Energy Ltd. explores and develops lithium assets in Asia. The company also explores for potassium and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Baavhai Uul Lithium Brine project covering an area of approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

