iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS IPIC opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17. iPic Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.