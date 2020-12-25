IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Shares Up 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Real Return ETF stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the period. IQ Real Return ETF makes up 10.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 88.73% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $45,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

