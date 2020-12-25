iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQ. ValuEngine raised shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.20 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 5,895.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 24.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 381,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 73,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

