iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Sells $240,295.00 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRobot by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iRobot by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

