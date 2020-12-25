iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 1-Year High at $230.54

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $230.54 and last traded at $230.19, with a volume of 17161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average is $195.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

