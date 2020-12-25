iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.58. 6,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter.

