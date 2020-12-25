iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $147.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $148.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69.

