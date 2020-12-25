iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 45,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.