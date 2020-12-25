iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.75

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 14157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

