James Derek Ussery Sells 14,160 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLCA opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

