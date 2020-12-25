Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 184,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 182,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:KB opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

