Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 726,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 114.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $695.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

BOMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.