Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prothena worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Prothena by 14.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 206,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $528.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

