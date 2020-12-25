Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 262,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

FLCO opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $27.89.

