Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $646,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $544,810.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $156.22.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

