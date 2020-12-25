Jason Walsh Acquires 5,000 Shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Stock

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) insider Jason Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 298.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.96 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. CPPGroup Plc has a one year low of GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 499 ($6.52).

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

