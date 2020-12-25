Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Humanigen, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humanigen in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

HGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

HGEN opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

