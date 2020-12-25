Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CRH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CRH opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.05. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CRH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CRH by 4,844.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

