Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of MT opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

