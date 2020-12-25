JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded JELD-WEN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.29.

JELD opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

