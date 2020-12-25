JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.75. JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.

JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) Company Profile (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.