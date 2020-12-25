JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 62,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.